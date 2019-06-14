Cllr Noel Jordan elected Cathaoirleach of the Donegal Municipal District

Two Sinn Féin councillors have been elected Cathaoirleach and Leas Cathaoirleach of the Municipal District (MD) of Donegal.

Cllr Noel Jordan (SF) who returns for a second term in the MD was proposed as Cathaoirleach by Cllr Niamh Kennedy (Ind) and seconded by Michael McMahon (SF).

His party colleague Cllr McMahon was then elected to the role of Leas Cathaoirleach. Cllr Jordan said it was an honour to once again be Cathaoirleach of Donegal MD.

"I am looking forward to working with the Directors of Services Pauric Sheerin, Garry Martin, Mark Sweeney and Enda Monaghan and all the staff. I welcome new members Cllr Michael McMahon and Cllr Barry Sweeny and look forward to working with them."

The Cathaoirleach said that the previous five years in the MD had been very productive: "We worked together to see a number of major projects over the line," he said. "We shouldn't underestimate what we do."

Projects over the last five years include the visitor centre at Sliabh Liag; opening Killybegs harbour to cruise ships; refurbishment and upgrading of Tir Chonaill Bridge; and significant progress in the Fintra Bridge realignment process. Cllr Jordan also spoke about securing funds for regeneration of a number of towns and villages. And furthermore, there are several major ongoing business and housing developments in the MD.

He spoke too about road projects such as Mountcharles to Drumbeigh and the Pettigo road, as well as plans for Frosses to Inver due to begin this year. And there are the walkways from Ballyshannon to Rossnowlagh and Donegal Town to Killymard funded under the Community Improvement Scheme (CIS).

"There are exciting times ahead," he said. "I have no doubt that we will all work together as we did for the last five years. If we work for all the MD I have no doubt that we will see every town from Bundoran to Glencolmcille prosper."

Cllr McMahon thanked his fellow councillors for electing him as Leas Cathaoirleach: "We will work very closely together," he said. "There is no doubt about that.

"Living in Bundoran, we wouldn't have had a councillor there for the last few years, though we haven't been forgotten about. But there is a lot of work to be done. I know I can count on the councillors and management for that."

The newly elected councillors with directors of service at Friday's agm of the Donegal Municipal District