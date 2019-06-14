Public meeting in Kilcar as campaign begins to save post office

A public meeting is to be held on Monday in Kilcar as part of efforts to save the village’s post office.

An Post has announced the post office will close at the end of the month due to the retirement of the postmaster.

The business of the post office is to move 5km away to Carrick.

The meeting is to be held in Áislann Cill Chartha at 8pm on Monday.

An online campaign is underway and a committee is to be formed to of local business owners, users of the post office and residents to lead opposition to the decision.

Local representatives have been invited to attend the meeting and An Post has been invited to provide a representative.