UPDATE: Cllr John O'Donnell elected mayor in Letterkenny-Milford after being forced to vote for himself

Independent councillor John O'Donnell is the new mayor of Letterkenny-Milford municipal district council but he had to cast a vote in favour of himself to get elected.

He was proposed by Cllr Kevin Bradley.

The Kilmacrennan-based councillor then voted for himself and was duly elected.

His election came after the meeting had been adjourned earlier.

When the members were asked to elect a new mayor to succeed Cllr Ian McGarvey, Cllr. Bradley proposed Cllr O'Donnell.

But there was no seconder.

It was decided to adjourn the meeting.

When the meeting reconvened, Cllr Bradley made his proposal again and this time Cllr O'Donnell voted for himself.

He now takes up the post of mayor with immediate effect.

Cllr Kevin Bradley is the new deputy mayor.