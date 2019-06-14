BREAKING: Meeting adjourned as Cllr John O'Donnell fails to gain support for Mayor role

Colourful and controversial independent county councillor John O’Donnell was expected to be elected as Mayor of the Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District this morning.

But when the election took place at the AGM, there was no seconder for the position.

Cllr Kevin Bradley (Independent) proposed Cllr. O'Donnell to be the new Mayor.

But there was then a long pause and no seconder.

Cllr McGarvey, the out-going Mayor, asked if there was any other proposal for the post of Mayor.

But none was forthcoming.

It was then agreed to adjourn the meeting for 15 minutes.

