Two men die in Co Kildare air crash

Two men have died in a light aircraft crash in Co Kildare early this morning.

The incident took place at Belan in Moone. A search was carried out by gardaí with the assistance of the Irish Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 116. The aircraft was located this morning at 4.30am.

Two men, one 70- year-old and the other in his mid-50s were fatally injured in the crash. Their bodies have been removed to Naas General Hospital.

The Air Accident Investigation unit is at the scene and the Irish Aviation Authority has been notified.