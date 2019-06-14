Donegal woman returned for trial on charges of stealing €20,000

A Dungloe woman has been returned for circuit court trial on charges of stealing a total of €20,000 from another woman.

58-year-old Marjorie Gallagher, Termon, Maghery, Dungloe is charged with four separate counts of stealing €5,000 from Bridget McLaughlin at Meenmore,Dungloe in a period from January 1, 2016 and September 4 last year.

Dungloe District Court was told the Book of Evidence had been served on the defendant and the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had directed that the case go forward to circuit court for trial.

The defendant was remanded on continuing bail until the next circuit court in Letterkenny on July 16.

The defendant was represented by Patsy Gallagher solicitor and permission was given for one counsel at the circuit court.