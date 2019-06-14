Gardaí issue appeal for information following shooting incident in the Midlands

Gardaí are appealing for information following a shooting incident in the Midlands on Wednesday, June 6.

At approximately 10.30pm a number of shots were fired at an occupied house at Clonbalt Wood in Longford town. A window at the front of the house was damaged and one of the occupants (male 40s) narrowly avoided injury. Those involved left the scene in a saloon car. Shortly after 11pm a car understood to be connected with the incident was found burnt out in the Ferefad area of the town.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are particularly appealing to anyone may have seen a saloon car or anyone acting suspiciously between 9.30pm and 11.30pm in the Clonbalt Wood, Drumlish Road or the Ferefad areas to contact them.

They are also appealing to those with dash cam footage from the above mentioned areas to contact Longford Garda Station at 043 3350570 or the Garda Confidential Help Line 1800666111.