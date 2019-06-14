Cllr Frank McBrearty elected chair of Lifford-Stranorlar MD

Cllr Frank McBrearty has been elected cathaoirleach of the Lifford-Stranorlar municipal district.

The Independent councillor was elected this morning at the municipal district’s AGM in Lifford. He takes over from Fianna Fáil councillor Patrick McGowan.

Cllr McBrearty was elected to the council as a Fine Gael councillor after joining the party in April. He left Fine Gael less than a week after the election claiming he had been the victim of bullying from within the party.

Cllr Gary Doherty of Sinn Féin was elected Leas Chathaoirleach.

All six outgoing members of the municipal district were returned at the election last month.

Cllr McBrearty said this showed the councillors had worked well together over the previous five years.

He said he would be looking for better promotion of east Donegal as a tourism destination in the year ahead and he would also like to see a town in the area involved in a twinning project.

“It is an honour for me to be in this position for the third time,” he said.

“It’s a team effort and without the staff behind us, we would not get half as much done," he said.

“I don't know if there will be much controversy as we agree pretty much.”