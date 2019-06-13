Deaths in Donegal, Thursday evening, June 13

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Hilary Moore, Glebe, Letterkenny

The sudden death has taken place at Galway University Hospital of Hilary Moore, Glebe, Letterkenny.

Her remains will repose at her residence from 11am on Friday, June 14.

Funeral leaving there on Sunday afternoon, June 16 at 2.30pm for Service in Conwal Parish Church, Letterkenny at 3pm with burial afterwards in Gortlee Graveyard.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Care of the Aged, c/o any family member or Terence McClintock Funeral Director, Convoy.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Cornelius Martin, Bunnington, Glenvar

The death has occurred at his residence of Cornelius Martin, Bunnington, Glenvar.

Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Star of the Sea Church, Glenvar at 11am on Saturday followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Rosary nightly at 9pm.

Enquiries to Dunleavy Funeral Director.

Sammy Lapsley, 297 St Eunan’s Terrace, Raphoe

The death has taken place at St Joseph’s Hospital, Stranorlar of Sammy Lapsley, formerly of 297 St Eunan’s Terrace, Raphoe.

Reposing at Gibson’s Funeral Home, Convoy today (Thursday) from 4pm to 10pm.

Funeral service there on Friday afternoon at 1.15pm and afterwards to St Eunan’s Cathedral, Raphoe for burial in the family plot.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Barnes View Ward Patients Comfort Fund, c/o Gibson Funeral Director, Convoy.

Ruby Scanlon, nee Hepburn, Kilross, Stranorlar

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Ruby Scanlon, nee Hepburn, Kilross, Stranorlar.

House strictly private at the request of the deceased.

Funeral from her residence on Saturday, June 15 for service at 12 noon in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Raphoe with burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice, c/o Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Maura Kennedy Shiel, 'Calladh', Drumardagh, Letterkenny, and formerly of Chaffpool, Tubercurry, Co Sligo



The death has taken place of Maura Kennedy Shiel, 'Calladh', Drumardagh, Letterkenny, and formerly of Chaffpool, Tubercurry, Co Sligo.

Her remains will repose at her home on Thursday and Friday from 4pm, with Rosary at 9pm each night.

Removal on Saturday, June 15 to the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Ballyraine, Letterkenny for funeral Mass at 12 noon, with interment afterwards in Conwal cemetery.

House strictly private after 9.30pm

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Irish Scleroderma Society.

Bert Beirne, Elmwood Terrace, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Bert Beirne, Elmwood Terrace, Killybegs.

Remains reposing at the residence of his daughter Laura Gormley, Castlereagh, Bruckless from 11am to 11pm today, Thursday, and tomorrow.

Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am to St. Mary’s Church, Killybegs for 11am funeral Mass.

Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the National Council of the Blind.

Andy Elliott, Screen, Donegal town

The death has taken place of Andy Elliott, Screen, Donegal town.

Reposing at his residence today (Thursday) from 6pm to 10pm, Friday from 2pm to 10pm, and Saturday from 2pm to 10pm.

Funeral Service in Laghey Parish Church at 3pm on Sunday, followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

House private on the morning of the funeral please.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Donegal Community Hospital Patients Comfort Fund, care of George Irwin Funeral Directors, or any family member.

Eamonn Gallagher, Corr Point, Leitirmacaward

The death has taken place in London of Eamonn Gallagher formerly of Corr Point, Leitirmacaward.

Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday in St Brigid’s Church, Leitirmacaward at 11am followed by interment of cremations in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation c/o any family member.

Willie Bradley, Clonglash, Buncrana

The death has taken place in the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny of Willie Bradley, Clonglash, Buncrana.

Remains are reposing at his residence.

Funeral from there at 10.15am on Saturday morning going to St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill for 11am Requiem Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Mary Rose McDevitt, Lower Sallaghagraine, Letterkenny

The death has taken place in Belfast of Mary Rose McDevitt, formerly of Lower Sallaghagraine, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at the family home, Lower Sallaghagrane.

Funeral Mass in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny at 12 noon on Friday followed by burial in Conwal Cemetery.

Augustine Gallagher, Meenacahan, Inver

The peaceful has taken place at Donegal Community Hospital, Donegal town of Augustine Gallagher, Meenacahan, Inver.

His remains will repose at his home on Thursday and Friday from 11am to 11pm, with rosary at 10pm each night.

Removal on Saturday for Funeral Mass at 12 noon in The Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Frosses with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only.

Mary Breslin, Largy, Killybegs

The death has taken place of Mary Breslin, Largy, Killybegs.

Remains reposing at her residence.

Removal on Friday morning, June 14 at 10.30am to St Mary’s Church, Killybegs for 11am funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Day Centre, Killybegs Community Hospital.

Family time from 11pm until 11am.

Pat O’ Hagan, 4 Meadowbank Park, Letterkenny

The peaceful death has occurred at his late residence of Pat O’Hagan, 4 Meadowbank Park, Letterkenny.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 10am in St. Eunan’s Cathedral, with interment in Conwal cemetery.

Family flowers only.

Lily McAllister, St Luke’s Nursing Home, Mahon, Co Cork, late of Portnason, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Lily McAllister, St Luke’s Nursing Home, Mahon, Co Cork, late of Portnason, Ballyshannon.

Funeral service at John McGee and Sons funeral home, Belleek Road, Ballyshannon on Friday at 11am. Funeral home open from 10am.

Burial afterwards in the Church of Ireland Cemetery, Garrisson, Co Fermanagh. House private please.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the RNLI, c/o John or Darren McGee.

