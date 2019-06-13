Donegal gardaí warn about social media activity when on holiday

Gardaí in Donegal are warning holiday makers not to announce to the world that their homes are empty by using social media when away.

The warning urges people not to let burglars know they are away and for how long by posting online.

“Holiday season is upon us and often people post to social media when they are going on holidays, they check in on facebook at the departure lounge at the airport or they post holiday photos on Instagram.

“If you and your family are going on holidays then please do not announce it to the world. You may as well put a vacant house sign outside your house for burglars to take full advantage of,” a Garda spokesperson said.

Gardaí have suggested the following security tips for people going on holiday:

-Do a thorough check of your home before you go and ensure that all doors and windows are closed fully and locked. Do not close blinds or curtains as your home will appear empty if they are closed all day and night.

Set your house alarm. If you do not have a house alarm and are considering purchasing one then make sure it is monitored. This will ensure that your home will receive attention from Gardai if the need arises and it will give you peace of mind when you are on your travels.

- Set a light on a timer switch to go on at night time in one or two rooms in the house.

-Cancel any deliveries that are due and give a key to a trusted neighbour or friend and ask them to check the house and collect the post regularly.

-Have a car parked at your home in the driveway or at the side of the house, somewhere it is visible from the road.

-Ensure that there is good lighting around your home, especially at the rear of the property.

-Remove any spare keys you may have hidden outside your home. Keeping a spare key outside is never a good idea whether you are away on holidays or not.

-Document your most valuable items by keeping a note of serial numbers, photograph of item, guarantees and receipts.

-Ensure that your home insurance is active and that you have adequate contents cover.

Notify your local Garda station that you will be away and that your home will be vacant so they are aware and can patrol the area.