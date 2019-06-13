Gardaí launch national appeal for missing Dundalk man

Gardaí in Dundalk are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 32-year-old Colin Quinlivan.

Colin Quinlivan left his home in Dundalk at approximately 7am on Monday, June 10, in a white Ford Transit Connect registration 08D53726 with a black roof, roof rack, and alloy wheels.

Colin is described as 5ft 7” in height, approximately 9 stone in weight and of slim build. He has blonde hair and has a bit of a stubble. When last seen he was wearing a navy snickers hoodie, navy snickers bottoms and black Lonsdale runners. He was wearing black French Connection glasses.

He was last seen in the Slane area of County Meath at 9.50am on the Monday and Gardaí and his family members are anxious to locate him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda station on 0429388400 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.