Another Donegal post office to close

Another post office in Donegal is to close.

Kilcar post office is to close at the end of the month, it has been announced.

Donegal TD Pat 'the Cope' Gallagher expressed his shock at the decision by An Post to close the post office.

“Kilcar post office effectively serves the entire parish of Kilcar, as there is no other post office within the district. Not for the first time have I stated that there is no strategic thinking in how An Post are permanently closing these post offices. This post office is critical to the overall services provided for the town of Kilcar added Pat the Cope.

“Based on the precedent of previous appeals which were lodged with An Post regarding the numerous other post office closures, it seems to be a pointless exercise but that being said the community of Kilcar must make every effort in order to save their post office.

“The ultimate decision that has allowed these post office closures was signed off on by this present Government, and it certainly is doing untold damage to rural Ireland. The loss of a post office to any town or village has such a massive devastating effect on that area.

“The Government continues in its failing to fully understand what it is like for rural communities, it is the most anti-rural Government in the history of this state and this is another example of those disastrous policies that are ultimately shutting down rural Ireland step by step.”