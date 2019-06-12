Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday evening, June 12

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Willie Bradley, Clonglash, Buncrana

- Mary Rose McDevitt, Lower Sallaghagrane, Letterkenny

- Augustine Gallagher, Meenacahan, Inver

- Mary Breslin, Largy, Killybegs

- Pat O’ Hagan, 4 Meadowbank Park, Letterkenny

- Mary Cannon, (née Harvey), Ardaghey, Inver

- Lily McAllister, Mahon, Co Cork, late of Portnason, Ballyshannon



- John Murray, Manorcunningham

Willie Bradley, Clonglash, Buncrana



The death has taken place in the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny of Willie Bradley, Clonglash, Buncrana.

Remains will repose at his residence from 11am tomorrow morning, Thursday, June 13.

Funeral from there at 10.15am on Saturday morning going to St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill for 11am Requiem mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard

Mary Rose McDevitt, Lower Sallaghagrane, Letterkenny



The death has taken place in Belfast of Mary Rose McDevitt, formerly of Lower Sallaghagrane, Letterkenny.

She will repose at the family home, Lower Sallaghagrane from 11am on Thursday, June 13.

Funeral mass in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny at 12noon on Friday June 14th, followed by burial in Conwal Cemetery.

Augustine Gallagher, Meenacahan, Inver



The peaceful has taken place at Donegal Community Hospital, Donegal town of Augustine Gallagher, Meenacahan, Inver.

His remains will repose at his home on Thursday and Friday from 11am to 11pm, with rosary at 10pm each night.

Removal on Saturday for Funeral Mass at 12 noon in The Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Frosses with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family Flowers only.

Mary Breslin, Largy, Killybegs



The death has taken place of Mary Breslin, Largy, Killybegs.

Remains reposing at her residence.

Removal on Friday morning, June 14th at 10.30am to St Mary’s Church, Killybegs for 11am funeral mass, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Day Centre, Killybegs Community Hospital.

Family time from 11pm until 11am both days.

Pat O’ Hagan, 4 Meadowbank Park, Letterkenny



The peaceful death has occurred at his late residence of Pat O’ Hagan, 4 Meadowbank Park, Letterkenny.

Funeral mass on Friday at 10am in St. Eunan’s Cathedral, with interment in Conwal cemetery.

Family flowers only.

Mary Cannon (née Harvey), Ardaghey, Inver

The death has taken place at Donegal Community Hospital, Donegal town of Mary Cannon (née Harvey), Ardaghey, Inver.

Remains reposing at her late residence on Wednesday from 1pm until Rosary at 10pm.

Removal from there on Thursday morning, going to St Naul’s Church, Ardaghey for Requiem Mass at 11am, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to the palliative care unit at Donegal Community Hospital, C/o Gallagher Funeral Directors, Mountcharles or any family member.

House private on the morning of the funeral please.

Lily McAllister, St Luke’s Nursing Home, Mahon, Co Cork, late of Portnason, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Lily McAllister, St Luke’s Nursing Home, Mahon, Co Cork, late of Portnason, Ballyshannon.

Funeral arrangements to follow. All enquires to John or Darren McGee on 071 98 51744.

John Murray, Ardnadition, Manorcunningham

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of John Murray, Ardnadition, Manorcunningham.

Wake in his home on Wednesday from 2pm until 9pm.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am in All Saints Church, Newtoncunningham with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only.

