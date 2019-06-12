Jim McGuinness axed from his coaching role in the US

The former Donegal senior football team manager Jim McGuinness has been axed from his post head coach of the Charlotte Independence of the United Soccer League.

McGuinness, who signed a three-year contract and began working with the club earlier this year, but the contract has been terminated.

Charlotte Independence, who play in the Eastern Conference of the United States League, announced this morning that the club "has parted ways with Head Coach Jim McGuinness."

In a statement it said: "From the inception of the club, the organization’s aim has been to raise the profile of soccer in Charlotte and the Independence applauds Coach McGuinness’ innovative approach assisting in the creation of Independence SC and the journey toward American Legion Memorial Stadium. The Charlotte Independence appreciates Jim McGuinness’ commitment to the organization during his time with the club."

“Jim McGuinness has improved our club in many ways, including bringing talent to our roster and instituting new training methodologies - both of which we hope to continue moving forward,” said Jim McPhilliamy, Independence President and Managing Partner.

However, he added: “As a club, our performance is measured on the pitch and collectively, we’ve fallen short. On behalf of ownership, front office and team, the Charlotte Independence organization thanks Coach McGuinness for his service to the club.”

Independence General Manager Mike Jeffries will assume head coaching responsibilities, and maintain his current role. The successive technical staff will remain unchanged.

McGuinness is best known for having guided Donegal to All-Ireland success in 2012 and also spent time with Glasgow Celtic and in 2017 joined Beijing Guoan in the Chinese Super League.