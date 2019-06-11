Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, June 11

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Mary Cannon,(née Harvey), Ardaghey, Inver

- Lily McAllister, St Luke’s nursing home, Mahon, Co Cork, late of Portnason, Ballyshannon

- John Murray, Manorcunningham

- James (Jimmy) Kehoe, Dowra, Leitrim / Letterkenny

- Billy Harron, Forge Avenue, Ballintra

- Elizabeth Doherty, Magheracloghar, Bunbeg

- Neily Nancy Gallagher, Ballintra, Arranmore Island

- Alisha Kelly, Taramuid, Clarenbridge, Galway, formerly Golf Course Road, Letterkenny

- Bernie O’Donnell, Stragally, Cloghan

- Willie McKay, Keelogs, Churchill

- Ellen (Nellie) Mc Dermott, (née Mooney), Dunamanagh and formerly of Carndonagh

- Kathleen McKenna, Kinnegar Road, Rathmullan, formally of Inis man and Antrim Town

Mary Cannon,(née Harvey), Ardaghey, Inver

The death has taken place of Mary Cannon,(née Harvey), Ardaghey, Inver.

Peacefully at Donegal Community Hospital, Donegal Town. Remains reposing at her late residence on Wednesday from 1pm until Rosary at 10pm.

Removal from there on Thursday morning, going to St Naul’s Church, Ardaghey for Requiem Mass at 11am, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to the palliative care unit at Donegal Community Hospital, C/o Gallagher Funeral Directors, Mountcharles or any family member. House private on the morning of the funeral please.

Lily McAllister, St Luke’s nursing home, Mahon, Co Cork, late of Portnason, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Lily McAllister, St Luke’s nursing home, Mahon, Co Cork, late of Portnason, Ballyshannon Co Donegal.

Funeral arrangements to follow. All enquires to John or Darren McGee on 071 98 51744.

John Murray, Ardnadition, Manorcunningham

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of John Murray, Ardnadition, Manorcunningham.

Wake in his home today, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 2pm until 9pm each day.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am in All Saints Church, Newtoncunningham with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only.





James (Jimmy) Kehoe, Dowra, Leitrim / Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Hillcrest Nuring Home, Letterkenny of James (Jimmy) Kehoe, Dowra, Leitrim / Letterkenny.

Predeceased by his wife Annie (nee O’Rourke).

Remains will repose in St. Hugh’s Ballinaglera on Tuesday evening from 7pm, followed by prayers at 8pm.

Funeral mass at 12 noon on Wednesday. Burial afterwards to Fahy Cemetery.

Billy Harron, Forge Avenue, Ballintra

The death has taken place of Billy Harron, Forge Avenue, Ballintra.

Funeral arrangements to be announced later. All enquiries to Jackie Carron Funeral Director on 087 9734000.

Elizabeth Doherty, Magheracloghar, Bunbeg

The death has taken place at her late residence of Elizabeth Doherty, Magheracloghar, Bunbeg.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Removal from there on Wednesday morning at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass at St. Mary’s Chapel, Derrybeg with burial afterwards in Magheragallon cemetery.

Rosary at 9pm.

House private from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Donations in lieu of flowers to the Friends of St. Lukes Hospital c/o any family member.

Alisha Kelly, Taramuid, Clarenbridge, Galway, formerly Golf Course Road, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at University Hospital Galway of Alisha Kelly, Taramuid, Clarenbridge, Galway and formerly Golf Course Road, Letterkenny.

Alisha’s remains will repose at the home of her parents, Kay and Kevin Kelly, Golf Course Road, Letterkenny on Tuesday June 11 from 2pm to 10pm.

Funeral from there on Wednesday afternoon, June 12 going to the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Ballyraine, Letterkenny for Requiem Mass at 2pm with interment afterwards in New Leck Cemetery, Letterkenny.

Family flowers only please, donations if wished to Cancer Care West C/O Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Bernie O’Donnell, Stragally, Cloghan

The death has taken place of Bernie O’Donnell, Stragally, Cloghan.

Reposing at her late residence.

Funeral will leave her home at 10.30am on Wednesday morning, June 12 going to the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Glenfin for 11am Mass with burial afterwards in Cill Mhuire Cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Family time from 10pm to 11am.

Willie McKay, Keelogs, Churchill

The death has taken place at Brindley Manor Nursing Home, Convoy of Willie McKay, Keelogs, Churchill.

Remains are reposing at the residence of his daughter, Rose-Marie Bonner, 102 Meadowhill, Letterkenny.

Requiem Mass in St Colmcille's Church, Glendowan at 11am on Wednesday morning, June 12 followed by burial in Templedouglas Cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Brindley Manor Patient’s Comfort Fund C/O Charlie McClafferty Funeral Director.

Ellen (Nellie) McDermott, (née Mooney), Dunamanagh and formerly of Carndonagh

The death has taken place at her home of Ellen (Nellie) McDermott, (née Mooney), 136 Dunnyboe Road, Dunamanagh and formerly of Carndonagh.

Her remains are reposing at her home.

Funeral leaving her home on Wednesday morning June 12 at 10.20am for Requiem Mass in St Mary's Church, Aughabrack at 11am, followed by interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Marie Curie, c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Kathleen McKenna, Kinnegar Road, Rathmullan, formally of Inis man and Antrim town

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Kathleen McKenna, Kinnegar Road, Rathmullan, and formerly of Moor Village, Inis Man, and Antrim town.

Her remains are reposing at her home in Rathmullan.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday, June 12 at 11am in St Joseph’s Church, Rathmullan with burial afterwards in Rathmullan Cemetery.

House Private Please. Family, neighbours and friends welcome.

No flowers please.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com Please include a contact number for verification.