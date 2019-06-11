Donegal service station operator among defaulters on latest revenue Commissioners list

A south Donegal service station operator and an Inishowen dairy company are among the tax defaulters in the latest list published by the Revenue Commissioners.

In the three-month period to March 31, 2019, a total of 888 Revenue audit and investigations, together with 23,189 Risk Management Interventions (Aspect Queries and Profile Interviews), were settled, resulting in yield of €153.44 million in tax, interest, and penalties.

The published settlements reflect only a portion of all Revenue audits and investigations.

Defaulters list - part 1 - quarter 1 - 1 January 2019 - 31 March 2019

Defaulters list - part 2 - 1 January 2019 - 31 March 2019

Holmes Service Station Limited, Station Road, Mountcharles - a service station operator - reached a settlement of €41,999 in a Revenue audit case for under-declaration of corporation tax, PAYE/PRSI/USC and VAT.

The interest was €8,802 and the penalties amounted to €6,211.

Moo - Licious Foods Limited, of Glencrow, Moville - a milk processor - reached a settlement of €96,507 in a Revenue audit case for under-declaration of PAYE/PRSI/USC and VAT.

There was interest of €18,809 and penalties amounting to €17,931.00,

Brendan Boyce, a garage proprietor of 2, Thorndale, Letterkenny was fined €3,250.00 for two counts of failing to lodge income tax returns.

Liam Duffy, a builder from Drumnacroil, Ballintra was fined €1,250.00 for one count of failing to lodge income tax returns.

Blake Duffy, of 6 Páirc Na Haluine, Magherinture, Buncrana, whose occupation is described as tyre recycling, was fined €3,500 for misuse of marked mineral oil.

Christopher Duffy, whose occupation is described as farm shop/company director, of Lisfannon, Buncrana was fined €3,000 for misuse of marked mineral oil.

Julio Guilherme Nogueira, a micro brewer of 34, Greenfields, Convoy was fined €2,500 for misuse of marked mineral oil.

Adam McDaid, a farmer of 6 Waves of Tory, Main Street, Falcarragh was fined €2,500 for misuse of marked mineral oil.

Katrina Dolan, a publican of the Rushy Glen, East Port, Ballyshannon, was fined €632.50 for failure to hold a current liquor license.

Kenneth McBride, a publican of McBride's Bar, Castlefinn was fined €2,500 and ordered to close for two days for possession of untaxed alcohol for sale.

Gráinne Farrelly of 49, Cloncool Park, Buncrana and James Gerald Martin Hughes, Three Trees, Quigley's Point, were both fined €2,500 for possession of an unregistered vehicle.

Thomas Mullen, a stonemason of Drumleene, Ballindrait was fined €2,500 for failure to give a name and address.