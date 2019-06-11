Gardaí appeal for witnesses to Donegal collision

Gardaí at Letterkenny Garda Station are appealing for witnesses to a collision that occurred in Fintown last Thursday, June 6 at about 8.20am.

The collision was between a car and a lorry.

One of the drivers, a woman, sustained serious injuries and was taken to Letterkenny University hospital.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident or had a dash-cam and was in the area when the incident occurred to contact Letterkenny Garda station on (074) 91 67100.

Any information will be passed to Glenties Garda station from there.

