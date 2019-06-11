Donegal gardaí make appeal after report of 'suspicious approach' to woman

Gardaí in Donegal are investigating an alleged suspicious approach to a woman.

The alleged incident took place at Dreenan, Ballybofey on June 4 at around 8.45pm when a male made a suspicious approach towards a woman who was out walking.

The man was travelling in a blue hatchback-style car.

Gardaí say no further information can be given at this time.

An appeal has been made to anyone who is approached by a male in a similar style car and they feel in any way uneasy to contact gardaí in Letterkenny on 074 9167 100.