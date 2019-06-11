Almost €900,000 in funding announced for Donegal Airport

Donegal Airport, Carrickfinn is to receive an investment of almost €900,000.

The Government has announced funding for air traffic control systems, runway works and fire safety among other investments.

The funding has been approved through the Department of Transport, Tourism, and Sport and totals more than €880,000.

It includes €339,757 for runway apron extension; €343,125 for explosive screening equipment; almost €20,000 for air traffic control systems including beacons; €42,350 for a tow tug; €23,250 for a runway/apron sweeper; €44,325 for vehicle screening equipment; €31,500 for CCTV; and €6,129 for fire safety, among other sums.

The investment comes on the back of almost €1m that was sanctioned last year to cover costs associated with safety and security and continued development.

Announcing the funding Minister Joe McHugh said:

“You just have to look at the photos of Donegal Airport to see why Carrickfinn is the jewel in the crown of the Wild Atlantic Way,” he said.

“Financial backing of this scale is tremendous for the region and it’s an investment in the future, the quality team who run the airport and those who are fortunate enough to get to use it.”

“Donegal Airport at Carrickfinn is renowned among travel experts and increasingly the public around the world as one of the most beautiful places on the planet to fly in and out of.

“Funding like this will sustain and grow the airport and ensures it lives up to its billing.

“It is brilliant news year on year to see Government support and it compliments the top class standards and quality service from all the staff at Carrickfinn.”