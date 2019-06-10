Planning permission granted for new primary care centre in Donegal

Planning permission granted for a HSE primary care centre in Donegal town .

The centre at Drumlonagher will be the base for more than 80 HSE staff when it opens.

The development is a four-storey primary care centre and ambulance station.

The application was made by DHM Developments and Remcoll Ltd, and the centre will be constructed under public-private partnership under agreement from the HSE

It will be home to a wide range of services including GP Services, public health nursing, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech and language therapy, children and adult mental health services, early intervention services, Tusla, dental services as well as a new ambulance base.

There will also be the capacity to book rooms for other services and professions so that additional services may be accommodated in the future.

The centre is one of three public-private partnerships for primary care centres for the county that were announced earlier this year.

Welcoming the granting of planning permission Deputy Pat ‘the Cope’ Gallagher said:

“The primary care centre formed part of the previous programme for Government and is already committed to by the HSE. A great deal of the preparatory work in terms of this development has already been carried out.

“I would expect construction works to commence as soon as possible as I do not anticipate any further delays in this project. It is important for Donegal town and the surrounding areas that facilities such as this primary care centre are provided.

“This new state of the art health facility will be able to provide the highest possible health care services and provision which are required nowadays, it is an extremely worthwhile investment as such primary care centres elsewhere in Ireland have proven to be a massive success.”