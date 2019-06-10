Deaths in Donegal - Monday morning, June 10

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Ellen (Nellie) Mc Dermott, (née Mooney), Dunamanagh and formerly of Carndonagh

- Kathleen McKenna, Kinnegar Road, Rathmullan, formally of Inis man and Antrim Town

- Sr Margaret Josephine Boyle, Mount Oliver Convent, Dundalk, Louth and Glencolmcille

- Mary Montgomery, Church Street, Ramelton

- Bridget Diver, Cashel, Glentogher, formerly of Killygordon

- James Reynolds, Rosehill, Wicklow Town; Greencastle

- Connell (Con) Cunningham, Bray, Wicklow, and Doochary

- Peter Maguire, Carrickacleeve, Ardara

- Albert Robinson, Mullaghafinn, Convoy

Ellen (Nellie) Mc Dermott, (née Mooney), Dunamanagh and formerly of Carndonagh



The death has taken place at her home of Ellen (Nellie) Mc Dermott, (née Mooney), 136 Dunnyboe Road, Dunamanagh and formerly of Carndonagh.

Her remains will repose at her home from 12 noon on Monday, June 10.

Funeral leaving her home on Wednesday morning June 12 at 10.20am for Requiem Mass in St Mary's Church, Aughabrack at 11am, followed by interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Marie Curie, c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Kathleen McKenna, Kinnegar Road, Rathmullan, formally of Inis man and Antrim Town



The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Kathleen McKenna, Kinnegar Road, Rathmullan, and formerly of Moor Village, Inis Man, and Antrim town.

Her remains will repose at her home in Rathmullan from 6pm on Monday evening, June 10.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday June 12 at 11am in St Joseph’s Church, Rathmullen with burial afterwards in Rathmullen Cemetery.

House Private Please. Family, Neighbours and Friends Welcome.

No flowers please.

Sr Margaret Josephine Boyle, Mount Oliver Convent, Dundalk, Louth and Glencolmcille

The death has occurred of Sr Margaret Josephine Boyle, FMSA, Mount Oliver Convent, Dundalk, Louth and Glencolmcille, Donegal.

Peacefully in the care of the loving and dedicated staff at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

Pre-deceased by her sisters Mary Teresa and Sr Immaculata RSM and her brother John. Sadly missed by her loving sisters Anna and Evelyn, all her nieces, nephews, her Franciscan Community and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at the Convent Chapel on Monday from 4.00pm. Funeral Mass at 11.00am on Tuesday in Convent Chapel, followed by burial in the community cemetery.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Niall E Kehoe, Dixons Funeral Home T 042 9334240.

Mary Montgomery, Church Street, Ramelton



The death has taken place in Ramelton Community Hospital of Mary Montgomery, Church Street, Ramelton.

Remains will repose at her home from 4pm tomorrow, Monday

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am in St. Mary’s Church Ramelton and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 10pm and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only Donations if desired to Ramelton Community Hospital Patients comfort fund care of Sweeney funeral directors

Bridget Diver, Cashel, Glentogher, formerly of Killygordon



The death has taken place at the Beach Hill Manor Nursing Home, Lisfannon, Buncrana of Bridget Diver, Cashel, Glentogher, formerly of Killygordon.

Her remains are reposing at her home.

Funeral leaving her home on Tuesday at 10.15am to the Church of The Sacred Heart Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 10pm to 10am

James Reynolds, Rosehill, Wicklow Town, Co Wicklow, and Greencastle

The death has occurred of James Reynolds, Rosehill, Wicklow Town, Co Wicklow, and Greencastle.

Remains reposed at Flannery's Funeral Home, Wicklow on Saturday from 4pm to 5pm. Removal to St. Mary's, Ballybrack, Greencastle on Sunday to arrive late afternoon.

Funeral Requiem Mass at St Mary's will take place on Monday at 11am followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the RNLI.

Connell (Con) Cunningham Bray, Co. Wicklow and Doochary

The death has occurred of Connell (Con) Cunningham Bray, Co. Wicklow and Doochary.

Reposing at his home on Monday, June 10, from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 10.30am in the Church of Our Lady Queen of Peace, Putland Road, Bray followed by interment in Redford Cemetery, Greystones.

Peter Maguire, Carrickacleeve, Ardara

The death has occurred of Peter Maguire, Carrickacleeve, Ardara.

His remains will repose at his residence at Carrickacleeve from 12 noon on Sunday, June 9.

Funeral from there at 10.15am on Monday morning going to the Church of the Holy Family for Funeral Mass at 11am Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Albert Robinson, Mullaghafinn, Convoy

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Albert Robinson, Mullaghafinn, Convoy.

Reposing at the residence of his sister Isobel Leckey, Finnyadurk, Convoy.

Funeral from there on Monday afternoon, June 10 at 1.15pm for Service in Convoy Presbyterian Church at 2pm with burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining churchyard.

Family time from 11pm to 11am .

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Intensive Care Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member or Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

