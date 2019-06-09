UPDATE: Search for missing surfer has been stood down

Sunday evening's search for what was thought to be a missing surfer off the Donegal coast has been stood down.

Earlier this evening, the Bunbeg Coast Guard unit along with Arranmore ALB and Sligo based CG helicopter R118 were engaged in a search for a potential missing surfer in the Mullaghderg area.

Shortly after tea-time, Malin Head Coast Guard confirmed that all resources involved in the search have now been stood down.