Rockall row - 'a serious and worrying intervention' - Donegal TD

Donegal Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty has called on the Government to stand up for the Irish fishing community saying Sinn Féin will stand full square behind them.



Speaking after Scotland warned the government that it will take action against Irish fishing vessels that are fishing around Rockall, Mr Doherty said this is a worrying development which threatens the livelihood of our fishing community.



“The intervention by the Scottish authorities is deeply unhelpful," he said.



“Despite Britain laying claim to Rockall back in 1972, this has been disputed by this state and rightly so.

"This is a serious and worrying intervention that could threaten the livelihood of our fishing community. It could lead to boats being impounded, nets being impounded and other materials.



"It needs to be resolved and we’re calling on the Government to escalate diplomatic conversations with the Scottish authorities and with the British authorities to ensure that the interests of our fishing communities are defended and protected and they will have the support of Sinn Féin in doing that.”