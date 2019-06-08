MARKSMAN: How the Donegal players fared against Tyrone in the Ulster semi-final

SHAUN PATTON: The St Eunans man had his best ever game in a Donegal jersey. Made a number of excellent saves and his kick-outs were spot on. 8

PADDY MCGRATH: Another big game for Paddy McGrath. Didn't score this time but did everything asked of him. 7

NEIL MCGEE: Kept a close eye on McShane and was as steady as a rock at the back. 7

STEPHEN MCMENAMIN: The Red Hughs man gets better and better. Didn't give Mattie Donnelly an inch and then went upfield to fist a point late on. 8

EOGHAN BÁN GALLAGHER: Back to his maurauding best and broke the Tyrone line on many occasions. Also gave some great passes in first half. 8

RYAN MCHUGH: Another Donegal player back to near his best. Was busy throughout and his pace was a major asset in the Donegal win. 7.5

LEO MCLOONE: Had some good runs in the opening half and is a physical presence for Donegal. Made way for Frank McGlynn. 6.5

HUGH MCFADDEN: The Killybegs man is now a proven leader and he never shirked anything in this game, even getting on the scoreboard. 7.5

JASON MCGEE: Was going really well until he picked up an injury at the end of the first quarter. Hopefully, will be back fully fit for the final. 6.5

NIALL O'DONNELL: Was eager for work in the first half. Has more to offer and will be an important part of panel going forward. 6.5

MICHAEL MURPHY: A truly amazing display from the Glenswilly man. Looked for work all over the field. A few frees went awry but that's nitpicking. Close to his best. 9

EOIN MCHUGH: In for his first start, McHugh's pace was central to Donegal getting the upper hand in the opening half and also hit a good point. 7

PATRICK MCBREARTY: Didn't get much service in the opening half but with his first ball set up Jamie Brennan for a chance. Hit three great second half points. 7

MICHAEL LANGAN: Played his part in this win; a point on the board as well as hard work all over the field with some great blocks and interceptions. 7

JAMIE BRENNAN: 1-3 in the first half says it all. His scores separated Donegal from Tyrone and really unlucky not to get a second goal. 8.5

CIARAN THOMPSON: With the aid of a helicopter he was at the venue and when he came in made the journey worthwhile. Some great catches in the second half. 7

FRANK MCGLYNN: Not involved as much as he was against Fermanagh but his presence on the field is enough to steady things. 6.5

DÁIRE Ó BAOILL: Used as a substitute, the Gaoth Dobhair man looks assured and has the ability to make a real mark this year. 6.5

OISIN GALLEN: In for his championship debut, the MacCumhaills man was unlucky not to get on the scoreboard but was really busy. 6.5

PAUL BRENNAN: Not on long enough to rate.