Deaths in Donegal - Saturday evening, June 8, 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Margaret (Peggy) Murphy, Bekan, Claremorris, Mayo / Culdaff

- Danny Matthewson, Gortin North, Ballindrait

- James Reynolds, Rosehill, Wicklow Town, Wicklow, Greencastle

- Connell (Con) Cunningham Bray, Wicklow, Doochary

- Peter Maguire, Carrickacleeve, Ardara

- Albert Robinson, Mullaghafinn, Convoy

Margaret (Peggy) Murphy, Bekan, Claremorris, Mayo / Culdaff

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Murphy, Bekan, Claremorris, Mayo / Culdaff.

Reposing at Donnellan's Funeral Home, Clare St, Ballyhaunis on Saturday evening from 6pm with removal at 8pm to Bekan Church. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11.30 am with private cremation afterwards. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to COPD Mayo Support Group, c/o Donnellan's Funeral Directors, Ballyhaunis.

Danny Matthewson, Gortin North, Ballindrait

The death has occurred of Danny Matthewson, Gortin North, Ballindrait.

Danny wil be reposing at his late residence on Saturday.

Funeral from there on Sunday morning at 10.40am going to St. Patrick's Church, Murlog for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in New Cemetery. Family time from 11pm to 11am please.

James Reynolds, Rosehill, Wicklow Town, Wicklow, Greencastle

The death has occurred of James Reynolds, Rosehill, Wicklow Town, Wicklow, Greencastle.

Reposing at Flannery's Funeral Home, Wicklow on Saturday, June 8 from 4pm to 5pm. Removal to St. Mary's, Ballybrack, Greencastle on Sunday to arrive late afternoon.

Funeral Requiem Mass at St Mary's will take place on Monday at 11am followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the RNLI.

Connell (Con) Cunningham Bray, Wicklow, Doochary

The death has occurred of Connell (Con) Cunningham Bray, Wicklow, Doochary.

Reposing at his home on Monday, June 10, from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 10.30am in the Church of Our Lady Queen of Peace, Putland Road, Bray followed by interment in Redford Cemetery, Greystones.

Peter Maguire, Carrickacleeve, Ardara

The death has occurred of Peter Maguire, Carrickacleeve, Ardara.

His remains will repose at his residence at Carrickacleeve from 12 noon on Sunday, June 9.

Funeral from there at 10:15am on Monday morning going to the Church of the Holy Family for Funeral Mass at 11am Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery

House private this evening

Albert Robinson, Mullaghafinn, Convoy

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University hospital of Albert Robinson, Mullaghafinn, Convoy.

Reposing at the residence of his sister Isobel Leckey, Finnyadurk, Convoy from 11am this Saturday morning, June 8.

Funeral from there on Monday afternoon, June 10 at 1.15pm for Service in Convoy Presbyterian Church at 2pm with burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining churchyard.

Family time from 11pm to 11am .

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Intensive Care Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member or Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

