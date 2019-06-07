Niamh Kennedy elected leas-chathaoirleach of Donegal County Council

Killybegs-based Independent councillor Niamh Kennedy has been elected leas-chathaoirleach of Donegal County Council.

Her appointment followed the election of fellow independent councillor Nicholas Crossan as cathaoirleach at today’s AGM of the council.

Cllr Kennedy was elected to her second term on the council as the poll topper in the Donegal local electoral area.

She was proposed by independent councillor Frank Cllr McBrearty who said Cllr Kennedy is a very capable woman who will do a great job.

The proposal was seconded by Independent councillor Cllr John O’ Donnell who said Cllr Kennedy is an exceptional worker and a great councillor.

Cllr Kennedy said she was truly honoured and absolutely delighted to be elected leas chathaoirleach.

“I am overwhelmed. I have had so many great people behind me - my family and my supporters and friends,” she said.

She said she will do her best for everybody.

“I am looking forward to the challenge of the next year and I am delighted to be here.”

Today’s AGM had been adjourned for over an hour as the independent grouping of councillors met.

It is expected that Fianna Fáil will take the position of cathaoirleach twice during the five-year term, with Independents, Sinn Féin and Fine Gael taking it once each.

Councillors are also dividing up dozens of positions on internal and external bodies at today's AGM.