AGM of Donegal County Council adjourned as independent councillors meet

The AGM of Donegal County Council has been adjourned until at least 12.30pm.

The 37 Councillors are due to elect the cathaoirleach and leas-chathaoirleach at their first meeting since last month’s local elections.

It is expected that the Independent grouping is to take both positions for the first year of the five-year term. But the grouping has been locked in a meeting since the AGM got underway.

The meeting, which was to begin at 11am, is being chaired by outgoing leas-chathaoirleach Martin Harley who called an immediate adjournment when the meeting began just before 11.30am to allow a meeting of the Independent grouping to take place.

The Fine Gael councillor called a further 15-minute adjournment just before 11.45am and then adjourned it again just before noon until 12.30pm.

Fianna Fáil have 12 councilors, Sinn Féin ten, Independent nine, Fine Gael five and Labour has one.

It is understood that Fianna Fáil will take the position of cathaoirleach twice during the five-year term, with Independents, Sinn Féin and Fine Gael taking it once each.

Nine new councillors have taken their seats on the council for the first time including Donegal’s 1992 All-Ireland winning captain Anthony Molloy who stood for Fianna Fáil in the Glenties local electoral area.

Family and friends of councillors have gathered in the council chamber in Lifford this morning.