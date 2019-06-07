Buncrana Independent councillor Nicholas Crossan is the new cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council.

He was elected at today's AGM of Donegal County Council in Lifford.

The election followed discussions this week between the different groupings on the council in the wake of the next local elections.

Today’s AGM is the first time the 37 councillors have come together for the new five-year term of the council.

Nine new councillors have taken their seats on the council for the first time including Donegal’s 1992 All-Ireland winning captain Anthony Molloy who stood for Fianna Fáil in the Glenties local electoral area.

The council will also be electing councillors to a plethora of internal and external committees today.

Fianna Fáil have 12 councilors, Sinn Féin ten, Independent nine, Fine Gael five and Labour has one.

It is expected that Fianna Fáil will take the position of cathaoirleach twice during the five-year term, with Independents, Sinn Féin and Fine Gael taking it once each.

Family and friends of councillors gather in the council chamber in Lifford this morning.

The meeting, which was to begin at 11am, was chaired by outgoing leas-chathaoirleach Martin Harley (FG). He called an immediate adjournment when the meeting began just before 11.30 to allow a meeting of the Independent grouping to take place. A further two adjournments meant the meeting did not begin until 12.30pm.