Deaths in Donegal, Friday morning, June 7

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Bernadette Harper, Stranorlar

- Michael Gallagher,Ballynally, Moville and Tyrone

- Rosemary Doherty née Macdaid, The Hermitage, Greencastle

- Willie Alcorn, Glenalla, Ray, Rathmullan

- Cissie McDaid, Main Street Ramelton

- Reverend Neil McLaughlin, Glacknabrad, Malin

- Brian Byrne, Bavin, Kilcar, Donegal

- Denis Gallagher, York, England and formerly of Tully, Dungloe, and Edinburgh

Bernadette Harper, Railway View, Ard Greíne Court, Stranorlar

The death has occurred of Bernadette Harper, late of Railway View, Ard Greíne Court, Stranorlar.

Bernadette’s remains will repose at the home of her sister and brother in law, Anne and Martin Kelly, Cloughfin, Castlefinn from 3pm on Saturday.

Funeral from there on Sunday at 9.15am for Mass at 10am in St. Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. Donations in lieu of flowers please to Railway View, Ard Greíne Court, Stranorlar c/o Charles Lynch, Funeral Director, Castlederg.

The house is strictly private from 10pm and on the morning of the funeral.

Michael Gallagher, Ballynally, Moville and Tyrone

The death has occurred of Michael Gallagher, Ballynally, Moville, Tyrone and formerly of Loughash, Donemana.

Remains reposing at his home. Removal on Friday, June 7, at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Pius X Church, Moville followed by burial in Ballybrack Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Ard Aoibhin Carndonagh.

Rosemary Doherty née Macdaid, The Hermitage, Greencastle

The death has taken place of Rosemary Doherty née Macdaid, The Hermitage, Greencastle.

Her remains are reposing at her home.

Visiting time on Thursday was from 3pm to 7pm.

Funeral from there on Friday at 1.30pm for 2pm. Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Ballybrack with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only.

All enquiries to Liam Collins Funeral Director.

Willie Alcorn, Glenalla, Ray, Rathmullan

The death has taken place of St. Eunan’s Nursing Home, Letterkenny of Willie Alcorn, Glenalla, Ray, Rathmullan.

Reposing at his nephew Pat's residence Glenalla Lodge, Glenalla.

Funeral Service in St. Columcille's Church, Glenalla at 2pm on Friday followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard.

House private, family and friends welcome.

Cissie McDaid, Main Street, Ramelton

The death has taken place at Áras Uí Dhomhnaill Nursing Home, Milford of Cissie McDaid, Main Street, Ramelton.

Remains reposing at her home.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Ramelton with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Reverend Neil McLaughlin, Glacknabrad, Malin

The death has taken place at the Carndonagh Community Hospital of Reverend Neil McLaughlin, Glacknabrad, Malin.

Formerly retired PP Derby, England.

His remains are reposing at the Carndonagh Community Hospital Chapel of Rest.

Funeral left there on Thursday evening to St Mary’s Church, Lagg, Malin to repose overnight.

Solemn Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Brian Byrne, Bavin, Kilcar

The death has taken place at the Mater Hospital Dublin of Brian Byrne, Bavin, Kilcar.

Reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there on Friday morning at 11.30am going to St Cartha’s Church, Kilcar, for 12 noon Requiem Mass, with burial afterward in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to the Heart and Lung Transplant Unit at The Mater Hospital, Dublin, C/o any family member.

Denis Gallagher, York, England and formerly of Tully, Dungloe and Edinburgh

The death has taken place at St Leonard's Hospice, York of Denis Gallagher, York, England and formerly of Tully, Dungloe and Edinburgh.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com Please include a contact number for verification.