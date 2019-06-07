Donegal County Council AGM to be held today

Donegal County Council will meet today for the first time since last month’s local elections.

The council is required to meet within 14 days of the elections.

The 37 councillors will come together for the AGM in Lifford this morning.

Discussions have been ongoing since Monday between and within the different groupings to reach a power-sharing agreement which will divide up the positions on the council.

The councillors will meet today to elect a cathaoirleach and leas-chathaoirleach. They will also be asked to elect chairs of the six municipal districts, and strategic policy committees.

Fianna Fáil have 12 councilors, Sinn Féin ten, Independents nine, Fine Gael five and Labour has one.