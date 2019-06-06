Donegal art exhibition in aid of North West Simon Community

Letterkenny Lions Club is hosting an art exhibition in Frame Masters Gallery, Letterkenny on Thursday, June 13 in aid of North West Simon Community.

The exhibition will include a beautiful collection of original hand-painted work by well-known artists.

A donation from all sales will be made to North West Simon Community and voluntary donations will also be accepted.

The event begins at 7.30pm and refreshments will be served during the evening.

The need for North West Simon Community services continues to increase and with the help of the local community, we can make a real and lasting difference in the lives of people who are at risk of, or experiencing homelessness.

www.facebook/northwestsimoncommunity