Woman in serious condition after Donegal collision

A woman is in a serious condition in hospital following a road traffic collision in Donegal this morning.

The collision between a lorry and a car occurred at 8.15am on the Doochary road in Fintown.

The woman, who was the driver of the car, was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital. The driver of the lorry was uninjured.

The road is closed to allow a technical examination to take place.

Diversions are in place and the road is not expected to reopen until late afternoon.