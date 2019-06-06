Brushing up on your artistic skills in Donegal

Leaving the home of Ann Quinn and partner Daniel Lipstein, glimpses of green fields and sea on either side of meandering country roads have new meaning - they become windows of creativity. These two extraordinarily talented artists currently live in Donegal and now they are on the brink of realising their collective dream.

School of Art

They are launching a new printing-painting school of art in Raphoe - the area which has always been home to Ann.

Having lived in Dublin for two decades Ann returned to the green expansive fields and fertile farming ground of Ballylennon two years ago. Daniel was born in Tel Aviv, Israel but has lived throughout Ireland most of his life.

“Since returning to the area two years ago, I've wanted to run an art school from our home studios. We want to combine our experience in skills in painting and printmaking to offer professional and comprehensive courses that will benefit our students.”

Exhibitions

Both artists have a lot to offer students, Ann received a BA in Fine Art from NCAD in 2000 and has delivered masterclasses at 'The Dock,' Carrick-on-Shannon since 2013. She has exhibited with great success at Taylor Galleries, Dublin in 2018, the RHA Ashford Gallery, Dublin among other places.

Graduating from NCAD with an MA in fine art in 2009, Daniel teaches a traditional printmaking course at Trinity Arts Workshop, Trinity College Dublin. He has lived in Donegal for around one and a half years.

His recent shows include ‘One-Off’ - a three person exhibition of monotypes at Graphic Studio Gallery, Dublin. Their first weekend masterclass will run at their welcoming home and studios at Spring House in Ballylennon, July 27-28 and in August 24 and 25. The workshops will run from 11am to 5pm.

Classes

The classes will cater for all levels so it is important that artists contact Ann and Daniel to discuss matters with them.

Those who attend the classes are assured of a wonderful welcome from two artists who both inspire creativity and ignite the imagination. For further information, please call Ann Quinn on 086 363 4837.