How Cliona Marley's courage has inspired so many people

This week I would like to tell you a little about one of my friends Cliona Marley from Letterkenny.

Cliona was born with a heart condition which deteriorated in her late thirties. Cliona spent 180 days in hospital. During that time she missed her husband Paul and three small children and had to spend a lot of her time lying down.

However, good news came and Cliona was offered a donor heart to replace her own. She had a heart transplant five years ago.

Giving Back

So grateful was she for her donor heart and the gift of life, Cliona wanted to give something back to society and to raise awareness about organ donation. I am writing this piece, in the hope that some of you may have the conversation about organ donation with your families. It’s important to keep the reminders of their decision available by carrying the organ donor card permitting code 115 to be included on their driver’s licence or having the digital organ donor card APP on your smart phone. By letting your next of kin know your wishes - you can save a life.

Women's mini-marathon

Cliona also asked her friends to join her to take part in the Women's mini-marathon 10k last Sunday. What a fabulous experience it was. You had the choice to run, jog walk or crawl. More than 30 of us gathered at the Mespil Hotel and after receiving our lovely pink t-shirts from the Lung and Heart Foundation we set off from the starting line. The atmosphere was electric and the sun was shining down as 30,000 women came together for a cause which is very close to their hearts. I would highly recommend this event to everyone. So go on, download the APP, have a conversation, if this is something you would be interested in.