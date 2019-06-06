Public meeting to discuss prospecting mining licence in Donegal

A public meeting will be held on Thursday, June 6 at 7.30pm to provide information to people on the granting of a prospective licence for mining in the Glenfinn area.

One of the speakers tonight will be Fidelma O'Kane from the organisation "Save Our Sperrins."

The organiser of the meeting, Freda Walsh, said the meeting will essentially be "an information gathering event."

She said that she hopes to gather as much information, as possible, in order to understand the implications of mining and all it entails.

A notice of intention to grant prospective licences appeared in the Donegal Democrat on May 16.

The notice detailed that a prospecting licence for Barytes, Base Metals, Gold (ores of) and silver (ores of) to Great Glen Resources Limited, Suite 2, 70 Queensway, Hertfordshire over townlands in Barony.

Maps showing the areas are available at Glenties Garda Station, Donegal County Council offices, Lifford, the Geological Survey of Ireland, Beggar's Bush, Dublin.

Ms Walsh said her main concern stems from the "implications of any interruption to the natural environment."

People are traveling from across the province to attend the meeting and it is hoped that a good discussion will take place.

The meeting will be held in Coimín National School and everyone is welcome to attend.

Objections to the grant of the licence should be made to the address below within 30 days of the date of the publicised notice.

Further information can be obtained from the Exploration and Mining Division at 29-31 Adelaide Road, Dublin. You can call 01 - 678 2668.