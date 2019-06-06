New car sales down in Donegal

The number of new cars bought during the first five months of this year is down around 10% on the same period last year.

Official statistics released by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) show, that from January to May in 2018, 1817 new cars were registered in comparison with 1,629 during the same period in Donegal, in 2019.

SIMI Director General, Brian Cooke, said: “Registrations for the month of May, both cars and light commercial vehicles, showed an improvement on May of last year, although the increase in numerical terms was relatively small. However, sales overall year to date have been disappointing with both business and consumer Brexit related uncertainty contributing to dampened demand for new vehicles.

He said that the industry is now focused on preparations for the start of the July 192 registration period.

New electric vehicle registrations continue to grow this year. There has also been an increase in the number of used imported cars this year.