Road safety high on agenda for summer football season

The Donegal Road Safety Working Group has joined forces with the Ulster GAA to highlight road safety through the Live to Play campaign at the Tyrone V Donegal semi-final in Breffni Park this Saturday, June 8.

Activities on the day will include the following a Road Safety article in the match-day programme, a public announcement about the campaign at half-time of senior game, a distribution of Live to Play (LTP) merchandise at FanZone and at other entrances, with the assistance of Donegal Youth Council volunteers, carrying out of large LTP jersey onto pitch at half-time of senior game (Donegal Youth Council volunteers), features with Jamie Brennan and Neamh Woods as Donegal and Tyrone LTP Ambassadors on social media in the run-up to the game this week and the highlighting of the campaign on national and local media.

Brian O’Donnell, Road Safety Officer said: “This is a great opportunity to remind all road users about their road safety responsibilities. Far too many communities in Donegal have suffered the loss of a loved one as a result of a road traffic collision and we hope this initiative will help to prevent further deaths. The support received from Maura McMenamin, Community, Health & Wellbeing Manager, Ulster GAA, CLG Dhún na nGall and Donegal player Jamie Brennan for this campaign, has allowed us to highlight that road safety is a shared responsibility and this responsibility must be the number one priority for all road users.

"Road safety is everyone’s responsibility and ultimately it is up to all road users to be aware of the dangers and to treat the roads with the respect they deserve. Too often motorists take a risk and make the wrong decision. Is that risk worth a life?”

Kevin Mills, Chairperson, County Health & Wellbeing Committee said: “This road safety campaign is supported by Donegal GAA Health & Wellbeing committee in association with the Ulster Council, Donegal Road Safety Working Group and the Alcohol Forum."