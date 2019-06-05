Canon Michael Herrity, C.C., Cnoc Fola to celebrate the  Golden Anniversary of his ordination

Canon Michael Herrity, C.C., Cnoc Fola will celebrate the golden anniversary of his ordination next week.

Canon Herrity was appointed curate in Cnoc Fola two years ago and he replaced Fr. Donnchadh Ó Baoill, who was subsequently transferred to Fintown.

Prior to his coming to Cnoc Fola, he served for 27 years as Parish Priest in Annagry. Canon Herrity is a native of Ardsbeg, Gortahork, and he previously served in Cnoc Fola from 1985 to 1991.

To mark the joyous occasion of his ordination, he will celebrate Mass in the company of other priests in St. Colmcille Church, Cnoc Fola at 8pm on Friday, June 14.

A function, in his honor, will take place in the nearby community centre.