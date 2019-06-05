Over 60 people detected not wearing a seatbelt in Donegal division over three month period

Despite a number of serious incidents on the county's roads, gardaí have detected 66 people who were not wearing seatbelts in the Donegal division during the first three months of 2019.

Sergeant Eunan Walsh said that seatbelts are your best protection in the event of a collision adding that the responsibility is on the driver of a vehicle to ensure that not only they have their seatbelt on but also that any passengers under the age of 17 also comply with the requirement to have their seatbelt or child restraint on also.

RSA

The RSA have a "check it fits" service which is at different locations nationwide all year round.

RSA experts will check child car seats and restraints free of charge and will fix them if they are fitted incorrectly. They are due to come to various locations in Donegal again in August. Their schedule can

be found on the RSA website.