Short stay ward to open at Letterkenny University Hospital says Donegal TD

The short stay ward at Letterkenny University Hospital is to open this week with a capacity of 10 beds.

The ward will open on Thursday, June 6, with a further 9 beds to be opened by the end of this year, pending Saolta funding.

Deputy McConalogue said: "This is good news for a hospital that has been dogged by patients waiting on trolleys in the emergency department. Any increase in capacity is a step in the right direction for our local hospital."

LUH first requested funding for the short stay ward around two years ago.

He said that whilst the opening of these beds is a welcome development the further 9 beds on the ward need to be opened as soon as possible.

"I will continue my representations to the HSE and Minister for Health to ensure that this happens," he said.