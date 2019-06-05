Man snatched pensioner's bag and took off running

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding a pensioner having her bag snatched from the passenger seat of her car in Letterkenny.

On June 2, at 9.30pm at Ramelton road, a lady in her seventies got into her car and she placed her handbag on the passenger seat.

Gardaí say a male opened the passenger door, snatched the handbag and took off running.

The male was identified through the use of CCTV footage by gardaí.

The male was arrested and questioned a few hours after the incident.

He was charged with the theft of a bag to appear at Letterkenny District Court.