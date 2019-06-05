Donegal community gets together to raise health awareness

The Ramelton Community First Responders held a very successful Cyclothon on Thursday outside Murray’s Pharmacy.

The fundraiser was organised by Tom Murray and Liam Duffy.

To coincide with a continuous cycle from 10am to 4pm, free Blood Pressure and Blood Sugar Level checks where provided to members of the public.

Brigid Friel and Billy McMahon supporting the Ramelton Community First Responders continuous cycle fundraiser at the Square in Ramelton



A total of €932 was raised during the Cyclothon which will go towards the buying of extra defibrillator pads and other First Aid consumables.

The group would like to thank all who donated and took part on the day. The group would also like to send a massive thanks to The Second Encounter Charity Shop for their kind donation of €200.

Ramelton Community First Responders officially went live on Saturday, June 1 and are now receiving calls from 8pm to 6am every night.

Nicky Hanlon, Eddie Boyce, Miriam Duffy, Laura Egan, Roisin O’Donnell Liam Duffy, Michael Kinear and Marty Matthews at Ramelton Community First Responders continuous cycle event at the Square in Ramelton