Donegal graduate plays his part in Liverpool's Champions League success

An LYIT graduate, who is the team chef with the Liverpool Club which won the Champion's League final at the weekend, has been celebrating their glorious victory.

Gabriel McSharry, from Manorhamilton, attended the final in Madrid as part of the official club entourage.

Those at the LYIT took to social media to congratulate their graduate: "They say an army cannot march on an empty stomach, and neither could the Liverpool and Spurs teams in Madrid. Luckily for Liverpool, they had one of their chefs, Gabriel McSharry - who happens to be our graduate with them to help bring home the trophy."