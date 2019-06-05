Over 4,500 students have began their State exams in Donegal

Over 4,500 students will sit the State exams this morning, 2,139 students are sitting the Leaving Cert and 2,389 students are sitting the Junior Cycle exams.

The Minister for Education, Joe McHugh, this morning, wished good luck to all students in Donegal who are undertaking their exams.

Minister McHugh said: "I would like to wish all students in Donegal starting their Junior Cycle and Leaving Certificate examinations today the very best of luck. These exams are the culmination of many days and nights of hard work and I wish you the very best wherever they take you."

He added that the exams are a milestone in your education but added that students shouldn’t lose sight of the fact that there are many paths to a rewarding life: "There are now more options and opportunities for you than ever before, whether your focus is on a skill, a trade, a college or university course or all the new and older apprenticeships and traineeships."

Deputy McHugh said that considerable work has been done this year, both in the Department and in the State Examinations Commission, to try and ease the levels of stress some students experience.

"We extended the Leaving Certificate timetable by two days to minimise subject clashes and limit, as much as possible, the occasions when students have to sit three exams. We want to give students the best chance possible," he said.

Last week an initiative was introduced which would offer a more compassionate approach for students who suffer a close family bereavement at the time of the Leaving Certificate examinations.

"At Junior Cycle, students are sitting English and Business Studies and Science exams having already completed work accounting for 10 per cent of their marks. It is the first time this initiative has been in place and it’s just one of many small steps to improve the system," he said.

He paid tribute to all teachers, staff and parents who are all instrumental in helping the students with their exam.

He said: "You also feel the stress. You all try to ensure that everything that can be done, is done."