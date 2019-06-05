New play from Workhouse Theatre Company at An Grianan Theatre

Donegal’s Workhouse Theatre Company are putting on a unique piece of theatre next week from Wednesday to Saturday, June 12-15, with the hope of creating an original experience - whilst introducing a whole new audience to the theatre and giving the existing one a shot in the arm.

It will be their third production and it will mark 10 years since their first, ‘The Weir’.

Their last show production was Brian Friel’s ‘Aristocrats’

The last four years have been spent training teenagers and adults in acting classes - and this production will showcase some of the fantastic talent from across Donegal that has been nurtured and shaped during all these acting classes.

The play, which the audience won’t know until the evening of the performance, runs from Wednesday at An Grianán Theatre, Letterkenny at 8pm. Tickets can be purchased via www.angrianan.com or the box office at 074 9120777.