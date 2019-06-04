NEWS
€12,500 worth of drugs seized by Donegal gardaí in three separate searches
Three houses searched in Letterkenny
File pic of cocaine
Gardaí seized cocaine to the value of €6,500 during a drugs search at a house in Letterkenny on Thursday, May 30.
Gardaí obtained a warrant before they searched the house in Sliabh Sneacht.
A quantity of drug paraphernalia was also seized.
Oldtown
In a separate search, on May 31, gardaí conducted a drugs search at a house in Oldtown, Letterkenny, where they seized cannabis to the value of €5,500, a small quantity of cocaine and drugs paraphernalia.
Glenoughty Close
On June 3, gardaí obtained a warrant and conducted a search in Glenoughty Close, Letterkenny where they seized €500 worth of cannabis.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on