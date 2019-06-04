NEWS

€12,500 worth of drugs seized by Donegal gardaí in three separate searches

Three houses searched in Letterkenny

€6,500 worth of cocaine seized in Letterkenny

Gardaí seized cocaine to the value of €6,500 during a drugs search at a house in Letterkenny on Thursday, May 30. 

Gardaí obtained a warrant before they searched the house in Sliabh Sneacht.  

A quantity of drug paraphernalia was also seized. 

Oldtown

In a separate search, on May 31, gardaí conducted a drugs search at a house in Oldtown, Letterkenny, where they seized cannabis to the value of €5,500, a small quantity of cocaine and drugs paraphernalia. 

Glenoughty Close

On June 3, gardaí obtained a warrant and conducted a search in Glenoughty Close, Letterkenny where they seized €500 worth of cannabis.  