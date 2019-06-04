NEWS
Gardaí investigate circumstances surrounding alleged fuel theft
200 litres of fuel allegedly stolen
Two hundred litres of fuel were allegedly stolen from the tank of a German tour coach which had parked at Ballyraine, Letterkenny on May 29.
The incident occurred just shortly after midnight.
Gardaí say that they have managed to identify the offender and seized siphoning equipment and a quantity of the fuel that was stolen.
The matter is currently under further investigation.
