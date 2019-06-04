Donegal gardaí appeal for information after front window damaged by stone

Gardai in Letterkenny are seeking information in relation to a criminal damage incident which occurred at the Gleann Rua estate in Letterkenny between 11.30am on Sunday, June 2 and 2pm on Monday, June 3.

The front living room window of a house was damaged by a stone.

Any information to be given to Gardai in Letterkenny on 074-9167100 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.