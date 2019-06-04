Gardaí in Donegal are seeking information in relation to alleged assault

Gardai at Letterkenny Garda Station are appealing for witnesses to an alleged assault that occurred on June 3at approximately 00.10am, during the early hours of Monday morning outside Maggie's bar in Carrickmore, St. Johnston.

A male received injuries to his head and face and had to be taken to Letterkenny University hospital for treatment.

Any information on this matter should be given to Gardai in Letterkenny on 074-9167100 or to the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.