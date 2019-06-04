Donegal Liverpool fans celebrate in style - in far off Australia

There was a wonderful night of celebration for one Donegal family who hosted a special Champions League Final party in far off Australia on Saturday night.

Glenswilly couple Martin and Kathy McGinley have been domiciled in Perth for a number of years and they organised a big match party for their two sons Oisin and Eoin who are both Liverpool fantatics.

The boys had 13 friends around to the house - Irish, English and Australian pals - and they watched the game which kicked off at 3am Aussie time. They saw their team enjoy a 2-0 win over Tottenham.

The two boys' uncle Chris Dullaghan and his wife Clare (a committee member on the Donegal Liverpool Supporters Club) were among a number of fans from Donegal who managed to get tickets to watch the final in Madrid.